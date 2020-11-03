Muscatine County call log for Nov. 4, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log was supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at 155th and North Mulberry Road.
An animal accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Davis Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
An animal accident was reported Saturday evening in the 3800 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday night in the 900 block of Newell Avenue. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at East Seventh and Spring Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Sunday evening at Highway 22 and Skyline Road. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East Fourth Street and North Columbus. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Stewart Road and Wiggens Drive. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 400 block of West 15th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 2200 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Highway 22. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 120th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A reckless driver was reported Sunday evening at New Era Road and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at West Sixth Street and Spruce. An arrest was made.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Highway 22.
A structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Kansas Street. A report was taken.
A non-structure fire was reported Sunday evening at 150th Street and Sweetland Road.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.
An assault was reported Saturday night in the 1900 block of Mulberry Avenue.
An assault was reported Saturday night in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 500 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.
An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fight
A fight was reported in progress Sunday morning in the 1000 block of East Second Street. Officers responded.
Stolen/recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Saturday night at West Fifth Street and Broadway. An arrest was made.
Assist motorist
An officer reported Sunday morning assisting motorists at Highway 61 and Fruitland Road. An arrest was made.
