Muscatine County call log for Nov. 4, 2020

A structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Kansas Street. A report was taken.

A non-structure fire was reported Sunday evening at 150th Street and Sweetland Road.

Assault

An assault was reported Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.

An assault was reported Saturday night in the 1900 block of Mulberry Avenue.

An assault was reported Saturday night in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 500 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.

An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An arrest was made.

Fight

A fight was reported in progress Sunday morning in the 1000 block of East Second Street. Officers responded.

Stolen/recovered vehicle

A stolen vehicle was reported Saturday night at West Fifth Street and Broadway. An arrest was made.

Assist motorist

An officer reported Sunday morning assisting motorists at Highway 61 and Fruitland Road. An arrest was made.

