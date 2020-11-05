Muscatine County call log for Nov. 6, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Sheridan Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 3500 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at 231st Street and Cranston Road. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. Officers responded.

A personal injury accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at 110th Street and Taylor Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Mulberry Avenue.

An animal accident was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.