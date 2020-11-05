Muscatine County call log for Nov. 6, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Sheridan Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 3500 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at 231st Street and Cranston Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. Officers responded.
A personal injury accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at 110th Street and Taylor Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Mulberry Avenue.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday night at 160th Street and Ward Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at East Ninth Street and North Columbus Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Iron City Avenue. Officers responded.
Support Local Journalism
A non-structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. Officers responded.
Sexual abuse
Sexual abuse was reported Tuesday night in the 2500 block of Forest Parkway. An officer responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Hill Avenue. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of West Second Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of First Street. Officers responded.
A theft was reported Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 3500 block of 150th Street.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Hershey Avenue. Officers responded.
DNR call weapons – poaching
Poaching was reported Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Mohawk Avenue. A citation was issued.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.