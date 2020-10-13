Muscatine County call log for Oct. 14, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A traffic accident was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 300 block of West Third Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 300 block of Obrien Parkway. Officers responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 144th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at the Mulberry bypass. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at West Eighth and Lucas. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Hershey and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
Support Local Journalism
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Isett Avenue and Webster Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Lake Park Boulevard and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 22 and Highway 70. A report was taken.
A pursuit was reported Saturday morning at 180th Street and Bancroft Avenue. The subject was charged and released.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Mulberry. Officers responded. A report was taken.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 3400 block of Mulberry Avenue.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday evening in the 2700 block of University Drive.
A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Spencer Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.