Muscatine County call log for Oct. 14, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at West Eighth and Lucas. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Hershey and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.