Muscatine County call log for Oct. 17, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at East Sixth Street and Iowa Avenue. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 38. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at 155th Street and Taylor Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Dick Drake Way and Stewart Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Colorado Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Pettibone Avenue and Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 2100 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 2100 block of Independence Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Spruce Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Second Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Mulberry Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 245th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 22 and Mound Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of North Washington Street. Officers responded.
A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Highway 61. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Street. The incident is under investigation.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Cedar Plaza Drive.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Wednesday evening in the 2100 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Wednesday night in the 500 block of Centre Drive. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of Liberty Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of East Third Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Canon Avenue. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. An arrest was made.
