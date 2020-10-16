Muscatine County call log for Oct. 17, 2020

Assault

An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Street. The incident is under investigation.

Fight in progress

A fight was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Cedar Plaza Drive.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Wednesday evening in the 2100 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Wednesday night in the 500 block of Centre Drive. A report was taken.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of Liberty Street. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of East Third Street. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

Domestic family

A domestic situation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Canon Avenue. An arrest was made.

A domestic situation was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. An arrest was made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0