Muscatine County call log for Oct. 2, 2020

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Moscow Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 3200 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at 160th Street and Davis Avenue. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Pleasant Plain Road. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at 260th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Tuesday afternoon at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. It was unfounded.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Climer Street. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of East Pulliam Avenue.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of East 10th Street. A report was taken.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Spring Street. An arrest was made.
