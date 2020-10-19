Muscatine County call log for Oct. 20, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning at East Seventh Street and Sycamore Avenue. Officers responded.

An accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Friday morning at 260th Street and Highway 70. The incident was referred to another agency.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at East Second Street and oak Street. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at 155th Street and North Mulberry Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Buck Finn Drive and Samuel Clemens Drive. An arrest was made.