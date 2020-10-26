Muscatine County call log for Oct. 27, 2020

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Friday evening at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. An officer responded.

An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 22 and Wildcat Den Road. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2300 block of River Road. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Sunday morning at Highway 70 and Freedom Street. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Dick Drake Way and Stewart Road. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was made Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was made Saturday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

