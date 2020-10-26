Muscatine County call log for Oct. 27, 2020

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 22 and Prairie Road. Officers responded.
An accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 38 and West Third Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Cedar and Houser streets. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and Sweetland Road. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 400 block of East Third Street. A report was taken.
An accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Friday evening at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 22 and Wildcat Den Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2300 block of River Road. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning at Highway 70 and Freedom Street. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Dick Drake Way and Stewart Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Saturday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Second and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at West Second and Locust Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at East Sixth and Mulberry Avenue.. An arrest was made.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of Locust Street.
An assault was reported Saturday evening at West Third and North Calhoun Street. A report was taken.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday morning in the 600 block of Nelson Street. The incident is under investigation.
A burglary was reported in progress Thursday night in the 100 block of Rosellawn Avenue. Officers responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 500 block of Suburban Street. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Adams Street. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 60 block of Cyril Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 2500 block of Grandview Avenue. .
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 2500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 2600 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of Roscoe Avenue. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday afternoon in the 00 block of Boston Park. Officers responded. An armed subject was reported. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Taylor Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday morning at Cedar and Houser. An arrest was made.
