Muscatine County call log for Oct. 28, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. The incident is under investigation.
An animal accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of East Second Street.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 4800 block of Chaffee Drive. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Cedar Street and Houser Street.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Tipton Road.
A property damage accident was reported Monday evening in the 1200 block of Ocean Avenue. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Earl Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 3200 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at West Fifth Street and Pine Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 400 block of West Third Street. It was a civil matter.
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 2200 block of Orange Avenue.
A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 2000 block of Cedar Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Sunday evening in the 500 block of East Fourth Street. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Sunday night in the 700 block of West Fulliam Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Glen Avenue. An arrest was made.
