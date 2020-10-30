Muscatine County call log for Oct. 31, 2020

A bomb threat was reported Wednesday evening in the 200 block of West Second Street. The incident is under investigation.

Stolen-recovered vehicle

A stolen vehicle was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of East Second Street. An arrest was made.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 10000 block of Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of M&W Circle.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Clinton Drive. A report was taken.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting was reported Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. A report was taken.

Fight