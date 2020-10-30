Muscatine County call log for Oct. 31, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday morning at 310 Indian Avenue. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Dick Drake Way.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of bypass 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of West Pulliam Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday night at 180th Street and Mulberry Road. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at 275th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at 275th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of o Circle Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Davis Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 280th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Bradley Drive. Officers responded.
A structure fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Cedar Downey.
Bomb threat
A bomb threat was reported Wednesday evening in the 200 block of West Second Street. The incident is under investigation.
Stolen-recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of East Second Street. An arrest was made.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 10000 block of Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of M&W Circle.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Clinton Drive. A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Ford Avenue. A report was taken.
Fight
A fight was reported in progress Thursday morning in the 200 block of East Second Street. Officers responded.
Warrant
A warrant was served Tuesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
