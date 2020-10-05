Muscatine County call log for Oct. 6, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2800 block of Stewart Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday evening in the 2800 block of Fairhaven Street.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 1800 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at East Seventh Street and Iowa Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 7000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at 267th Street and Highway 70. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 1500 block of East Fifth Street.
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Mohawk Avenue.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 22 and Nettle Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Highway 22 and Mound Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 2700 block of Townsend Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of Ocean Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday morning in the 2400 block of New Era Road. Officers responded.
A structure fire was reported Thursday evening in the 00 block of Expo Drive. Officers responded.
A structure fire was reported Thursday night in the 3000 block of 155th Street. Officers responded.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street. Officers responded. An arrest was made.
An armed subject was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
A burglary was reported Friday evening in the 1000 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Friday evening in the 100 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Thursday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. Officers responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday night in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive. Officers responded.
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Officers responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Saturday morning in the 300 block of North Calhoun Street.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Friday morning in the 1800 block of Lucas Street. An officer responded.
A case of criminal mischief was reported in progress Friday morning in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Officers responded. A report was taken.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Friday morning at Logan and Newell. Officers responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday morning in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. An arrest was made.
