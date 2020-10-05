Muscatine County call log for Oct. 6, 2020

A structure fire was reported Thursday night in the 3000 block of 155th Street. Officers responded.

Armed subject

An armed subject was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street. Officers responded. An arrest was made.

An armed subject was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. An arrest was made.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

A burglary was reported Friday evening in the 1000 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Friday evening in the 100 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded.

Shoplifting

A case of shoplifting was reported Thursday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. Officers responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Thursday night in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive. Officers responded.