Muscatine County call log for Oct. 9, 2020
Muscatine County call log for Oct. 9, 2020

siren3

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Burlington Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Ash Street and West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at 238th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 2600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Eighth Street and North Columbus Street. A citation was issued.

Fire vehicle

A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday morning at 180th Street and Highway 22.

Assault

An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and University Drive.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of M&W Circle. A report was taken.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of West Hinkeyville. An officer responded.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. An officer responded.

A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A report was taken.

A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Avenue. An arrest was made.

A shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The incident is under investigation.

