Muscatine County call log for Oct. 9, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Burlington Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Ash Street and West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at 238th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 2600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.