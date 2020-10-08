Muscatine County call log for Oct. 9, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Burlington Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Ash Street and West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at 238th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 2600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Eighth Street and North Columbus Street. A citation was issued.
Fire vehicle
A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday morning at 180th Street and Highway 22.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and University Drive.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of M&W Circle. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of West Hinkeyville. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A report was taken.
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Avenue. An arrest was made.
A shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The incident is under investigation.
