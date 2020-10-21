Muscatine County call log for October 22, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County communications center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Lucas Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Sunday night in the 1900 block of Vail Avenue. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning at East A and South Columbus Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Monday morning in the 2000 block of Wyoming Hills Road. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 800 block of Leroy Street. The incident is under investigation.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Fletcher Avenue and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Howard Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Lake Park Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East 11th and Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 155th and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at 17th Street and Indigo Circle. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 2800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 1600 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Cedar and Houser. A citation was issued.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Sunday morning in the 1100 block of M&W Circle. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Monday night in the 1500 block of Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday morning in the 1500 block of East Fifth Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Houser Street. An officer responded.
