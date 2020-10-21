Muscatine County call log for October 22, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County communications center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Lucas Street. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Sunday night in the 1900 block of Vail Avenue. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning at East A and South Columbus Street. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Monday morning in the 2000 block of Wyoming Hills Road. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 800 block of Leroy Street. The incident is under investigation.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Fletcher Avenue and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.