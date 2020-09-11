Muscatine County call log for Sept. 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Ogilvie Avenue. Officers responded.

An accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Park Avenue.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Park Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Friday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.