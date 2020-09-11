Muscatine County call log for Sept. 12, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Ogilvie Avenue. Officers responded.
An accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Park Avenue.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Park Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Friday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 172nd Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Salisbury Road. Officers responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Wednesday morning at East 11th Street and Orange Avenue. A report was taken.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday evening in the 1100 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of West Fulliam Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of University Drive. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
