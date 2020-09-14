Muscatine County call log for Sept. 15, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at East Eighth and Orange Street. A repot was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of North Isett Avenue. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Fareway Drive and Kirsten Court. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday evening at Cedar and Logan. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Friday evening in the 2100 block of 155th Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of Main Street. Officers responded.

An animal accident was reported Saturday night at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A report was taken.