Muscatine County call log for Sept. 15, 2020

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at East Eighth and Orange Street. A repot was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of North Isett Avenue. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Fareway Drive and Kirsten Court. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday evening at Cedar and Logan. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Friday evening in the 2100 block of 155th Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of Main Street. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Saturday night at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday night in the 1000 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at East 15th and Chestnut. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at 110th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 1500 block of Sweetland Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Ashley Avenue and Sampson Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 22 and Elder Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Moscow Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1800 block of E Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Friday evening in the 500 block of West Fifth Street. Officers responded.
A structure fire was reported Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Highway 22. Officers responded.
Gunshots
A report of gunshots was made Saturday morning in the 200 block of East Eighth Street. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. Officers responded.
Robbery
A robbery was reported Friday afternoon at East Ninth and Sycamore. The incident is under investigation.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
A case of shoplifting was reported Friday morning in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Sunday morning in the 700 block of Pine Street.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Saturday night at East Second and Cedar. The subject was charged and released.
Harassment/obscene call
A case of harassment was reported Friday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
