Muscatine County call log for Sept. 16, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday morning at Cedar Street and Logan Street. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of West Sixth Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Oakview Drive. An arrest was made.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 155th Street and North Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 22 and Elder Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 900 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 172nd Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 155th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Ninth and Lombard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 200th Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Howard Avenue and Jackson Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and University. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Evans and Pearl. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Third and North Columbus. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Elder Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 38. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of North Columbus Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Mulberry and Werr. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at 140th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 1000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Tuesday morning at Mulberry and Saulsbury. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday night in the 100 block of East Eighth Street. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 1000 block of 260th Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Sunday evening in the 2800 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday evening in the 800 block of Poplar Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.