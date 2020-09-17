Muscatine County call log for Sept. 18, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 22. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Cedar and Logan. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Spinning Wheel Court. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Laurel Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Second Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.