Muscatine County call log for Sept. 18, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 22. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Cedar and Logan. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Spinning Wheel Court. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Laurel Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Second Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Ninth and Cypress. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Second Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Wednesday night at Highway 22 and Davis Avenue. A citation was issued.
Bomb threat
A bomb threat was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported Wednesday evening in the 200 block of North Morgan Street. Officers responded.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Kammerer Court. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Birdie Drive. A report was taken.
