Muscatine County call log for Sept. 19, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accident
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Spinning Wheel Court. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 27 and Trail Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in th 1800 block of Highway 78. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Oak Street and West Summit. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
Bomb threat
A bomb threat was reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Park Avenue. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 70. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Walnut Street.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of Demorest Avenue. An officer responded.
Warrant
A warrant was served Thursday morning in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Friday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.