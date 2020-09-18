Muscatine County call log for Sept. 19, 2020

Burglary

A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 70. A report was taken.

Theft

A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Walnut Street.

A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.

Gunshots

Gunshots were reported Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of Demorest Avenue. An officer responded.

Warrant

A warrant was served Thursday morning in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.

A warrant was served Friday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

