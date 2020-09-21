Muscatine County call log for Sept. 22, 2020

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Allen Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday night in the 6900 block of Cheryl Avenue. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Monday morning at 255th Street and Highway 70. Officers responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1500 block of North Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 1300 and Bypass. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Division and Warren. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Ninth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Canon Avenue and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East Sixth Street and Sycamore. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 38 and the Wilton exit. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of E Avenue.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported Monday morning at West Third Street and Iowa Avenue. Officers responded.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Sunday evening at Grand Avenue and Jefferson Street. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mill Street. A report was taken.
Suspicious activity
A case of suspicious activity was reported Sunday night in the 800 block of Cypress Street. An arrest was made.
