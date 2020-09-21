Muscatine County call log for Sept. 22, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Allen Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday night in the 6900 block of Cheryl Avenue. Officers responded.

An animal accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Monday morning at 255th Street and Highway 70. Officers responded.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1500 block of North Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 1300 and Bypass. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Division and Warren. An arrest was made.