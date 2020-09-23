Muscatine County call log for Sept. 24, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 38 and Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning at East Seventh and Sycamore.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Locust Street. Officers responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2400 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 172nd Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 190th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2800 block of Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
