Muscatine County call log for Sept. 25, 2020

Assault

An assault was reported Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 3400 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Orange Street. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Thursday morning in the 1000 block of First Avenue. An officer responded.

Theft

A case of theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of West Fifth Street. A report was taken.

A case of theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2700 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of East Eighth Street. An officer responded.

A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of East Second Street.

A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3600 block of University Drive. A report was taken.

Shoplifting