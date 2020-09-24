Muscatine County call log for Sept. 25, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. Officers responded.
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening at Grandview Avenue and Musser Street. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday night in the 3400 block of Steamboat Way. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Baker Avenue and Nebraska Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Baker Avenue and Kansas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Hancock Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Eighth and Oak. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 27 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Zachary Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Nebraska Avenue. Officers responded.
A structure fire was reported Wednesday morning in the 4500 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 3400 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Orange Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Thursday morning in the 1000 block of First Avenue. An officer responded.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of West Fifth Street. A report was taken.
A case of theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2700 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of East Eighth Street. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of East Second Street.
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3600 block of University Drive. A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The subject was charged and released.
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The subject was charged and released.
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Cedar Street.
Animal bite/attack
An animal attack was reported Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Breese Avenue.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Tuesday night in the 1600 block of A Avenue. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.