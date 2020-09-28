Muscatine County call log for Sept. 29, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log was supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Isett Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. An officer responded..
A property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 1000 block of North Columbus Street.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 38 and Brookview Road. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at East Eighth and Cypress Street. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Saturday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at North Elm Street and Maxson Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 22 and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 2100 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Hawthorne Lane and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Grandview Avenue and Warren Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of Willow Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Walters Street and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 400 blockof East Third Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at West Fourth and Cherry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of West Sixth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Ash Street and West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East A Street and South Miller. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Highway 22 and Mound Street. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Earl Avenue.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Saturday evening in the 00 block of Cherry Lane. An arrest was made.
A fight was reported Sunday morning in the 1100 block of East Eighth Street. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 00 block of Samantha Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Friday night in the 1800 block of Logan Street.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Saturday night in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 1000 block of East Tenth Street An officer responded.
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 10000 block of Muscatine. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Saturday morning in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Saturday night in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Logan Street.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Friday evening in the 3100 block of Logan Street. The incident is under investigation.
