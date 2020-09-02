 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine County call log for Sept. 3, 2020
0 comments
top story

Muscatine County call log for Sept. 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue.

An accident was reported Monday afternoon at West Fulliam and Logan. A report was taken.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and Shamrock Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2700 block of 120th Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Nye Avenue and Saulsbury Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Walnut Street. The subject was charged and released.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 900 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Nebraska Street and Schilly Avenue. A citation was issued.

Pursuit

A pursuit was reported Tuesday morning at 275th Street and Hampton Avenue. An arrest was made.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. A report was taken.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. A report was taken.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News