Muscatine County call log for Sept. 3, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue.

An accident was reported Monday afternoon at West Fulliam and Logan. A report was taken.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and Shamrock Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2700 block of 120th Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Nye Avenue and Saulsbury Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Walnut Street. The subject was charged and released.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 900 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.