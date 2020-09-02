Muscatine County call log for Sept. 3, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue.
An accident was reported Monday afternoon at West Fulliam and Logan. A report was taken.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and Shamrock Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2700 block of 120th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Nye Avenue and Saulsbury Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Walnut Street. The subject was charged and released.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 900 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Nebraska Street and Schilly Avenue. A citation was issued.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Tuesday morning at 275th Street and Hampton Avenue. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. A report was taken.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue.
