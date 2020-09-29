Muscatine County call log for Sept. 30, 2020

A case of theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. A report was taken.

A case of theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Boxcar Road. A report was taken.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of West Mississippi Avenue. A report was taken.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning at West Third and Liberty. A report was taken.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of O’Brien Highway. A report was taken.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of East Harrison Street. Extra patrol was given.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of East Third Street. A report was taken.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. A report was taken.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of O’Brien Parkway. Officers responded.

