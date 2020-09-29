Muscatine County call log for Sept. 30, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of University Drive. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday night at Highway 61 and Bancroft Avenue. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 2300 block of Demorest Avenue. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Canon Avenue. A report was taken.
An accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Moscow Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday night in the 3000 block of Mittman Road. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and New Era Road.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bitwell. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2700 block of Bypass 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was issued Sunday afternoon at East 11th and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at West Seventh and Chestnut. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at East Maxson and North Miller. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 3300 block of 120th Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of Interstate 80. Officers responded.
A structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2700 block of Bypass 61. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of North Calhoun Street. A report was taken.
A case of theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. A report was taken.
A case of theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Boxcar Road. A report was taken.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of West Mississippi Avenue. A report was taken.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning at West Third and Liberty. A report was taken.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of O’Brien Highway. A report was taken.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of East Harrison Street. Extra patrol was given.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of East Third Street. A report was taken.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. A report was taken.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of O’Brien Parkway. Officers responded.
