Muscatine County call log for Sept. 4, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of 231st Street. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Second and Mulberry. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of West Wate Street. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 200 block of East Third Street. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A report was taken.