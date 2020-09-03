Muscatine County call log for Sept. 4, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of 231st Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Second and Mulberry. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of West Wate Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 200 block of East Third Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Savannah Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at Bartlett Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at West Second and North Calhoun. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 2800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Burlington Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 280th and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 155th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at 140th Street and Highway 38. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street. The incident is under investigation.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Wednesday night in the 100 block of East Fourth Street. Officers responded.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Wednesday morning at Grand Avenue and Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Intoxicated person
An intoxicated person was reported Tuesday evening in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.
Gas smell/spill
A gas spill was reported Tuesday morning at Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street.
Burglary
A case of burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Imperial Oaks Drive. A report was taken.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Houser Street. A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
