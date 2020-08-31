Muscatine County call log for September 1, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accident

A personal injury accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 22. Officers responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of Colorado Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at 155th and Taylor streets. A citation was issued.

An animal accident was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 22 and Yellow Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.