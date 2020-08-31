Muscatine County call log for September 1, 2020

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accident
A personal injury accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 22. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of Colorado Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at 155th and Taylor streets. A citation was issued.
An animal accident was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 22 and Yellow Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of Bypass 64. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1900 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of George Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Sand Run Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 1300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 172nd Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Ogilve and Wiggens. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at West Sixth Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Saturday afternoon at 150th Street and Taylor Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Saturday evening in the 800 block of East Ninth Street. Officers responded.
A vehicle fire was reported Saturday evening in the 4200 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 200 block of East Second Street. Officers responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Hershey Avenue. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of New Hampshire Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Sunday evening at East Sixth and Sycamore.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Saturday morning in the 200 block of East Second Street. Officers responded.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.