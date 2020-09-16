 Skip to main content
Muscatine County call log for September 17, 2020
top story

Muscatine County call log for September 17, 2020

siren3

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Fourth Street and Iowa Avenue. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Park Avenue and Washington Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at North Street and Sand Run Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 22. An arrest was made.

Reckless driver

A reckless driver was reported Tuesday evening at Oregon Street and Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.

Fire

A vehicle fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Sycamore Street.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of West Eighth Street. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Tuesday evening in the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue.

Fight in progress

A fight was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.

A fight was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street.

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.

Threats – phone extortion

A threat was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Cannon Avenue. An officer responded.

Most Popular

