Muscatine County call log for September 17, 2020

Reckless driver

A reckless driver was reported Tuesday evening at Oregon Street and Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.

Fire

A vehicle fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Sycamore Street.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of West Eighth Street. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Tuesday evening in the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue.

Fight in progress

A fight was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.

A fight was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street.