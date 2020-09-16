Muscatine County call log for September 17, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Fourth Street and Iowa Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Park Avenue and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at North Street and Sand Run Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 22. An arrest was made.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Tuesday evening at Oregon Street and Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Sycamore Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of West Eighth Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Tuesday evening in the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A fight was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A threat was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Cannon Avenue. An officer responded.
