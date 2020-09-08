Muscatine County call log for September 9, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A traffic accident was reported Sunday afternoon at North 18th and West Park Avenue. Officers responded. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Logan Street. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening in the 3800 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday night in the 400 block of Bond Street. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 180th Street and Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Main and New Hampshire. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 92 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of South Vine Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Seventh Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1500 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at East Eighth and North Columbus. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Iowa Avenue and East Mississippi Drive. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Lake Park Boulevard and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 155th Street and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 180th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday evening in the 2600 block of 215th Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Steamboat Way. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Dawson Street. A report was taken.
Criminal mischief was reported Sunday night at Cedar and Logan. Officers responded.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Monday morning in the 700 block of Amhearst Avenue. An arrest was made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.