Bud Leroy Kauffman, 39, has been taken into custody after being featured in the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office's "Felony Friday."

Friday morning, the sheriff's office received information pertaining to Kauffman’s location. He had active felony warrants for his arrest out of both Muscatine and Louisa counties.

Muscatine County Deputies, with the assistance of Muscatine Police Department personnel, surrounded a mobile home in Muscatine County. For approximately two hours, law enforcement announced their presence and commands to Kauffman, who refused to acknowledge those commands. However, Kauffman eventually made his way out of the residence and was placed into custody.

He is being held in Muscatine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond on charges of felony eluding and driving while barred. A detainer has been placed by Louisa County for warrants related to parole violation and possession of controlled substance with an $8,250 cash bond.

According to court records, Kauffman was arrested May 4. At about 1:08 a.m. a deputy reported trying to stop a dirt bike at Mulberry Avenue and Parham Street. The bike fled doing wheelies and traveling at speeds exceeding 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. Officers later discovered the bike on the ground and that the rider had fled.

A subsequent investigator reports Kauffman allegedly texted for help. Kauffman had a previous conviction and was barred from driving. A preliminary hearing is set for July 3.

