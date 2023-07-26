A Muscatine County man was found guilty of seven sexual-related crimes on Friday, July 21, and faces up to 85 years in prison when sentenced in Muscatine County District Court on Sept. 22.

According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, George Wesley Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine County, was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse in the second degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor when he appeared before District Court Judge Tom Riedel during a bench trial. A pre-sentencing investigation has been waived.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Trinity Muscatine after a minor reported being sexually abused by Bishop. Based on the information gathered, an investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division. It was alleged and evidence was gathered that showed Bishop had sexually abused the minor multiple times over several years. According to court records, Bishop’s cell phone was analyzed and several images showing the nudity of a minor child were on it.

On March 11, 2022, Bishop was arrested and charged with crimes related to the sexual abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. He had been in custody since the arrest. While in the Muscatine County Jail, an additional charge of violation of a no-contact order was added on May 11. According to court documents, Bishop allegedly mailed a three-page letter to the victim while a no-contact order was in place.