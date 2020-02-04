The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
An accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of interstate 80.
A hit and run personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 800 block of Iowa Avenue.
An accident was reported Friday night in the 2300 block of Moscow Road.
A hit and run accident was reported Saturday morning in the 800 block of Seminary Street.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 22 and Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday evening in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Fitzsimmons Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Sunday night at Bobwhite Drive and North Mulberry Street. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 400 block of South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 22 and Keokuk Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Grandview Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at East Eighth Street and Walnut Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 200 block of East Third Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night at East Second and Sycamore Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Pettibone Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Hershey and Main. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 800 block of Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Zachary Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highweay 38n and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was isuued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Park Aveue and Parkington Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Hershey Avneue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Ford Avenue and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at 155th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop as reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Clay and Isett. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Clay and Gobble. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Dewey Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 500 block of North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Fulliam and Houser. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1300 block of Verde Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1700 blockof Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Park Avenue and Washington Street. An arrest was made.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of West Fulliam Avenue. The incident was documented.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday morning in the 100 block of West Fifth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of East Fourth Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Newell Avenue.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Saturday afternoon in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 700 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 300 block of Pine Street. An officer responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported in progress Saturday evening in the 1800 block of Angle Street. Officers responded.
A fight was reported in progress Saturday night in the 200 block of Walnut Street. The incident is under investigation.
Domestic – family
A domestic situation was reported Saturday evening in the 1500 block of River Street. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Ford Avenue. The incident was documented.
A case of phone extortion was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant – check/serve/search
A warrant was served Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
