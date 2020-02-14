Muscatine County police log for February 15, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Maurer Street and East Summit. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 100 block of Colorado Street.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. The incident was documented.\
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Park Avenue. An officer responded.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Officers responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at West Third and Pine. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Benham Avenue and Nebraska Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 400 block of Chestnut Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at West Eighth Street and Chestnut Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and High Prairie Road. A citation was issued.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Second Street.
A drug violation was reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of West Maxson Street. An officer responded.
A drug violation was reported Thursday evening in the 1700 block of Hershey Avenue. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Allen Street.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
Abuse/neglect child
A case of child abuse was reported Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.