Muscatine County police log for February 15, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at West Eighth Street and Chestnut Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and High Prairie Road. A citation was issued.

Sexual abuse

A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Second Street.

A drug violation was reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of West Maxson Street. An officer responded.

A drug violation was reported Thursday evening in the 1700 block of Hershey Avenue. An officer responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.