Muscatine County police log for February 15, 2020
Muscatine County police log for February 15, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Maurer Street and East Summit. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 100 block of Colorado Street.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. The incident was documented.\

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Park Avenue. An officer responded.

Fire

A structure fire was reported Thursday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Officers responded.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at West Third and Pine. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Benham Avenue and Nebraska Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 400 block of Chestnut Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at West Eighth Street and Chestnut Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and High Prairie Road. A citation was issued.

Sexual abuse

A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Second Street.

A drug violation was reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of West Maxson Street. An officer responded.

A drug violation was reported Thursday evening in the 1700 block of Hershey Avenue. An officer responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.

A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Allen Street.

Shoplifting

A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.

Abuse/neglect child

A case of child abuse was reported Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive.

Warrant

A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

