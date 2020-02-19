Muscatine County police log for February 19, 2020

A fight was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. The incident is under investigation.

Assault

An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. The incident was documented.

Armed subject

An armed subject was reported Sunday evening in the 400 block of West Sixth Street. The report was unfounded.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.

Threats – phone extortion

A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.

A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. It was unfounded.

A case of phone extortion was reported Monday afternoon in the 10000 block of Muscatine.

Disturbance

A disturbance was reported Monday afternoon in the 00 block of Jill Drive. An arrest was made.

Criminal mischief