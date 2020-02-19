Muscatine County police log for February 19, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at East Fifth and Sycamore. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Park Avenue and Parkington Drive. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1500 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at New Era and Highway 61.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 41st Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Baker Avenue and Kansas Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Houser Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3600 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 180th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 600 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Jackson Street and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 140th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 1500 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East Sixth Street and Oak Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Fillmore and Washington. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1500 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at North Calhoun Street and East Rainbow Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Pleasant Plain Road. A citation was issued.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Monday morning at Clark and Davis. An arrest was made.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. An officer responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. The incident is under investigation.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. The incident was documented.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Sunday evening in the 400 block of West Sixth Street. The report was unfounded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. It was unfounded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Monday afternoon in the 10000 block of Muscatine.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Monday afternoon in the 00 block of Jill Drive. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of Walnut Street. The incident was documented.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday night in the 500 block of Sycamore Street. The incident was documented.