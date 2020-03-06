Muscatine County police log for February 6, 2020
The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at East Fourth and Cedar. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Lake Park Boulevard. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Cypress Street. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Bidwell Road and Leroy Street. The incident was documented.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Wild Cat Den Road. An officer responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Independence Avenue. The incident was documented.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Kindler Avenue and Newell Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Sixth Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 102nd Street and North Isett Avenue. An arrest was made.

Fire

A non-structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 22.

A non-structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of Citrus Street. The incident was documented.

Overdose/poisoning

An overdose or poisoning was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of B Avenue. An officer responded.

Domestic/family

A domestic situation was reported Wednesday night in the 00 block of Aaron Avenue. An arrest was made.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of East B Street. The incident is under investigation.

A case of fraud was reported Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of Sweetland Road. An officer responded.

