Muscatine County police log for February 6, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Kindler Avenue and Newell Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Sixth Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 102nd Street and North Isett Avenue. An arrest was made.

Fire

A non-structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 22.

A non-structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue.

Burglary