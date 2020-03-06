Muscatine County police log for February 6, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at East Fourth and Cedar. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Lake Park Boulevard. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Cypress Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Bidwell Road and Leroy Street. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Wild Cat Den Road. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Independence Avenue. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Kindler Avenue and Newell Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Sixth Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 102nd Street and North Isett Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 22.
A non-structure fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of Citrus Street. The incident was documented.
Overdose/poisoning
An overdose or poisoning was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of B Avenue. An officer responded.
Domestic/family
A domestic situation was reported Wednesday night in the 00 block of Aaron Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of East B Street. The incident is under investigation.
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of Sweetland Road. An officer responded.