The Muscatine County policelog is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 3800 block of Highway 61.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Monday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was made Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Harrison Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Elm Street and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and North Isett. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at 155th Street and North Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 22 and Independence Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Pleasant Prarie Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Stewart Road and Wiggens Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at East Fifth Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Fulliam Avenue and Logan Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at 275th Street and Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 22 and Independence Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at West Fulliam Avenue and Timberline Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Bleeker Street and Liberty Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Isett Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Saturday evening in the 2000 block of Second Avenue.
Fight – in progress
A fight was reported Sunday morning at Grand Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Saturday morning in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday morning in the 1000 block of First Avenue.
Suspicious activity
A case of suspicious activity was reported Saturday evening at West Sixth and Broadway. An arrest was made.
