The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Bidwell Road. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 700 block of North Calhoun Street. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3300 block of Clermont Drive. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of South Walnut Street. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at 41st Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Pleasant Plain Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 1900 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 3900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 700 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Bidwell Road and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of West Third Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 1500 block of New Hampshire Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of East Third Street. The incident was documented.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Saturday afternoon in the 10000 block of West Liberty. An officer responded.
A case of sexual abuse was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Maiden Lane. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 1600 block of A Avenue. An officer responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday morning at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. The incident is under investigation.
An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. An ambulance was requested.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.
Warrant – check/serve/search
A warrant was served Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Maiden Lane. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Monday morning in the 3300 block of Highway 22. An arrest was made.
