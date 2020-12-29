Muscatine County seeks compensation from suspect in Chantz Stevens murder

TIPTON – In addition to the possibility of spending life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, may also end up owing Muscatine County in excess of $3,400 for medical expenses when his case goes to trial next year.

According to documents filed in Iowa District Court for Cedar County, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry is requesting restitution for pecuniary damages based on Serrano’s arrest. The documents request if Serrano enters a plea agreement at pretrial or is found guilty that he be required to pay the restitution of $3,457.80 for medical expenses. According to a breakdown of the expenses, Muscatine county is asking Serrano pay $478.80 and $240 for medical examiner expenses including scene time, investigation time and mileage; $652 for funeral home transport; and $2,087 for an autopsy by the state medical examiner.

The amount is the same amount as a claim filed to Muscatine County from the Cedar County Auditor’s office. According to documentation filed by the Cedar County attorney’s office, The Crime Victim Compensation Board had received an application for compensation from the victim in the case but had not made a determination about payment. The document also asked that if Serrano is found guilty that payment of restitution be made part of the sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}