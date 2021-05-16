Muscatine County woman charged with animal neglect after 53 animals discovered

MUSCATINE – A rural Muscatine County woman has been charged with 7 counts of animal neglect after the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office discovered 59 animals at her residence after previously facing 23 counts of animal neglect in Fayette County.
Susan Purcell-Varnell, 65, was charged Friday with six counts of animal neglect causing serious injury or death second/subsequent offense, a Class D felony, and one count of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor. According to the sheriff’s office, Purcell-Varnell was charged with 22 counts of animal neglect and pleaded guilty to one count of animal neglect causing serious injury or death in 2011 in relation to a Fayette County case. She has been released on pretrial release dependent on good behavior and appearance at all court hearings.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, on Monday, May 3, the office received a request from the Iowa State Director for the Humane Society of the United States for a welfare check on the animals located at her residence, listed in the charges as 1987 Vanatta Drive. The society had been contacted by a concerned party. The same day, detectives from the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check at the residence. While attempting to make contact with Purcell-Varnell, detectives noted the conditions similar to those that had been reported to the state.
Based on the initial information and information obtained during and after the welfare check, detectives obtained a search warrant. On Tuesday, May 4, with the assistance of the Muscatine Police Department Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society, the search warrant was executed. Purcell-Varnell was not present during the execution of the warrant.
The release said 20 dogs, 29 cats, eight birds, one guinea pig, and one French Angora rabbit were rescued from the residence. They were taken to the humane society where they were examined by a veterinarian and are currently being cared for. All animals were reportedly located in some sort of living condition, the release said, or were found in some sort of condition, some more serious than others. The conditions are defined in Iowa codes under Animal neglect. Since being rescued, one bird and three kittens have died due to lack of proper care. The rabbit had to be euthanized due to its condition. A poodle was found to have an atrophied lower jaw due to lack of dental care which has lead to disfigurement and has impaired the dog’s ability to eat.
“It has been determined 53 of the animals have some sort of condition due to lack of proper care to include access to food and water, sanitary conditions, grooming, or veterinary care,” the criminal charge filed in Muscatine County court read.
According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 3 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. An attorney has been appointed for Purcell-Varnell.