Muscatine County woman charged with animal neglect after 53 animals discovered

The release said 20 dogs, 29 cats, eight birds, one guinea pig, and one French Angora rabbit were rescued from the residence. They were taken to the humane society where they were examined by a veterinarian and are currently being cared for. All animals were reportedly located in some sort of living condition, the release said, or were found in some sort of condition, some more serious than others. The conditions are defined in Iowa codes under Animal neglect. Since being rescued, one bird and three kittens have died due to lack of proper care. The rabbit had to be euthanized due to its condition. A poodle was found to have an atrophied lower jaw due to lack of dental care which has lead to disfigurement and has impaired the dog’s ability to eat.