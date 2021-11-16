Muscatine K-9 Officer Nero dies unexpectedly

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-serving officer and best friend to all after it was announced that K-9 Officer Nero died unexpectedly Monday.
According to a press release from the city of Muscatine, Officer Nero began uniform patrol with Sgt. Minnat Patel on Oct. 15, 2014, after both had received their certification through American Working Dog, a nationally recognized training curriculum. Throughout his career, Officer Nero was instrumental in tracking down suspects and illegal drugs, while being one of the main attractions at various public events. He wore badge number 252 throughout his career.
“Nero died unexpectedly Monday (Nov. 15) and was nine years old,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said. Nero was a great dog and did some amazing things for the citizens of Muscatine and the Police Department. He will be missed by all.”
Nero was a male German Shepherd from Slovakia and was purchased by the department from Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Ind. with a $15,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Trust. Nero and Patel were selected to attend the six-week Dual-Purpose Narcotic Detector Dog Class in Sept. 2014. The training consisted of narcotic detection training with a focus on marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. Other areas of training included track and apprehension with a focus on building searches, open area searches and tracking suspects.