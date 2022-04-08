Muscatine man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Iowa River

IOWA CITY — A Muscatine man remains in the Johnson County Jail charged with attempted burglary and other charges after a high-speed chase with Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies ended in the river.

According to court records, Francisco Nunez, 43, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in Riverside, charged with attempted third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor; eluding – Injury/OWI/drugs or participating in a felony second offense, a Class C felony; operating under the influence, second offense; and driving while barred.

Police received a report of a man attempting to open doors at a home and a home break-in using a log to break the sliding glass door and attempting to force the window open.

Deputies attempted to stop Nunez driving a 2005 General Motors Envoy near Hills for a seat belt violation. He fled and a chase with speeds reaching 60 mph in a 25 mph zone ensued. The chase ended when Nunez drove down a boat ramp in the 4200 block of 520th Street Southeast into the Iowa River.

Deputies pulled Nunez from the water, according to the report. They observed he could not maintain balance nor stay conscious long enough to complete a conversation. He also was uncooperative with the hospital staff and refused all sample and blood testing requests.

An NCIC check showed Nunez has a barred driving status.

He is being held under a $16,000 bond. An arraignment hearing will be set after trial information is filed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0