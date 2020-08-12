Muscatine man arrested in connection with a string of burglaries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is thanking the community for information that led to the arrest of a suspected burglar Wednesday.

According to a news release, Joseph Michael Robinson, 32, of Muscatine, was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes related to a series of burglaries on the east side of Muscatine. The release said he was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second degree attempted burglary, third-degree theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

The release said the arrests are related to burglaries at 741 Lake Park Blvd.; 801 Marquette St.; 810 E. Eighth St.; and Premier Jewelry and Loan at 1602 Park Ave., as well as attempted burglaries at 741 Lake Park Blvd. and 104 Holly St.

The Muscatine Police Department continues to encourage residents to keep exterior doors and windows shut and locked, keep an eye on neighborhoods, and promptly report any suspicious activity and/or individuals. Exterior lighting and cameras and keeping shrubbery cut back also adds a degree of safety around the home.

