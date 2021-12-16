Muscatine man arrested in connection with November shooting

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man has been released on $10,000 bail after being arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony crimes related to a shooting that happened on Nov. 28.
According to court records, Mario Eduardo Madrigal, 23, of Muscatine, has been charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 27 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.
The arrest report says that at 2:26 a.m. Nov. 28, at 1010 Park Ave. in Muscatine, Madrigal was allegedly involved in a physical altercation after which he retrieved his 9mm Glock handgun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots into a vehicle being driven by other parties of the altercation as they drove away.
A press release from the Muscatine Police Department reports that the department was alerted to a possible shooting. The complainant contacted police and reported the vehicle he was driving had been struck four or five times by gunfire. Officers examined the vehicle and discovered several bullet holes along the driver’s side. The complainant reported he and a friend had driven to the location to collect money from a second party. After they had arrived, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation, which involved several other subjects. As the complainant and his friend attempted to leave the scene, his vehicle was shot multiple times.
Muscatine Police Department investigators were able to identify the individual they believe to be responsible for the shooting and Madrigal was arrested. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Muscatine Police ask anyone with information to call Det. Joe Roseman or Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 extensions 614 or 608.
Court documents say that Madrigal has requested to proceed without an attorney, although it says he has hired an attorney or will hire one. An order of protection has been issued naming one subject as the protected party.