Muscatine man arrested in connection with November shooting

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man has been released on $10,000 bail after being arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony crimes related to a shooting that happened on Nov. 28.

According to court records, Mario Eduardo Madrigal, 23, of Muscatine, has been charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 27 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

The arrest report says that at 2:26 a.m. Nov. 28, at 1010 Park Ave. in Muscatine, Madrigal was allegedly involved in a physical altercation after which he retrieved his 9mm Glock handgun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots into a vehicle being driven by other parties of the altercation as they drove away.

