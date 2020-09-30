Muscatine man arrested in Illinois for cannabis

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — A Muscatine man was one of two people arrested Tuesday in Knox County for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, Peter Martinez Jr., 18, of Muscatine, was arrested at the intersection of Oak Grove Lane and U.S. Highway 150N, north of Galesburg.
Martinez was found to be in possession of 70 bags of cannabis gummies (2,820 grams), 20 containers of cannabis (933 grams) and a jar of cannabis wax (308 grams). He has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, 2,000-5,000 grams; and possession of cannabis, 2,000-5,000 grams.
Support Local Journalism
According to Illinois law, possession of over 30 grams of cannabis is a crime. Possession of 2,000-5,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver is punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison and up to a $150,000 fine. Possession of 2,000-5,000 grams of cannabis is punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
The release also says Jeremy R. Likes, aka Jeremy Cardenas, 27, of Galesburg, Ill., was arrested at his home after a search was conducted. Likes was found to be in possession of 20 containers of cannabis (980 grams) and six containers of cannabis wax (535 grams). Investigators located several unused packaging bags that were consistent with the packaging bags located on Martinez. A heat sealing machine was also located. Detectives also located scales and ammunition.
Likes was charged with possession of cannabis 500-2,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver 500-2,000 grams and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver over 5,000 grams. Likes was also charged with possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver is punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis is punishable by 2 to 5 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver over 5,000 grams is punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.
Both subjects are being held in the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.