Muscatine man arrested in Illinois for cannabis

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — A Muscatine man was one of two people arrested Tuesday in Knox County for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Peter Martinez Jr., 18, of Muscatine, was arrested at the intersection of Oak Grove Lane and U.S. Highway 150N, north of Galesburg.

Martinez was found to be in possession of 70 bags of cannabis gummies (2,820 grams), 20 containers of cannabis (933 grams) and a jar of cannabis wax (308 grams). He has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, 2,000-5,000 grams; and possession of cannabis, 2,000-5,000 grams.

According to Illinois law, possession of over 30 grams of cannabis is a crime. Possession of 2,000-5,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver is punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison and up to a $150,000 fine. Possession of 2,000-5,000 grams of cannabis is punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.