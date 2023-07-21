Charges have been filed on a 20-year-old Muscatine man accused in the shooting death of a 41-year-old victim, but criminal charge forms do not list a possible motive in the killing.

According to court records, Andre Brunnett Jones was charged with second-degree murder, a Class B felony that can bring a mandatory 50 years in prison, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor. The charges were filed in connection with the shooting death of Jeremy Smith. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28. Due to the serious allegations, Jones is being held without bond.

Muscatine County court records say Jones had previous arrests for curfew violation and contempt.

A press release from the Muscatine Police Department says that the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at about 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, reporting a shooting in apartment 305 at 1716 Bandag Drive in Muscatine, the Harrison Loft Apartments. This address is listed as Jones’ residence. Responding officers found Smith deceased from a gunshot wound. Court records allege Smith was struck in the head from a gun fired by Jones.

Witnesses helped identify Jones as a suspect and police initiated a search of the area. Following an exhaustive search of northeast Muscatine, Jones was tracked down to 1414 First Ave., where he surrendered himself to police. According to the Muscatine County Assessor’s Office, the residence at 1414 First Ave. is owned by Marvin C. and Inez Davis.

“The community is safe thanks to the quick response and hard work of our officers and all those who assisted in the search and capture of the suspect,” Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies said. “Incidents like this do not define us but we are left to pick up the pieces and move on.”

The department was assisted by several local, county and state agencies.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922, Ext. 629.