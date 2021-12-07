Muscatine man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

MUSCATINE — A 68-year-old Muscatine man is being held under $15,000 cash-only bond in the Muscatine County Jail after being arrested Monday for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, Raymond Pettit was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor —cause to engage in act. A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. The court has also appointed counsel.

According to the arrest record, between July 1 and Oct. 10 in Muscatine County Pettit allegedly caused a female minor child, age 6, to engage in a prohibited sexual act in his presence and, while doing so, produced an image depicting it. The report said the act was done to arouse or satisfy Pettit’s sexual desire. The report said the child confirmed the incident and a copy of the image was recovered.

Pettit had previously been arrested on Oct. 14 on two counts of second degree sexual abuse, three counts of indecent contact with a child, and three counts of lascivious acts with a child. He has pleaded not guilty and a pretrial conference is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 28, 2022. He is free under $25,000 bail. In that case he is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 between July and October. An order of protection was issued on Oct. 14 in reference to the case.

