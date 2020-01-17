MUSCATINE — It took a Muscatine County jury of seven women and five men less than three hours to find Darian Lensgraf guilty of murdering his grandmother.
Diana Lensgraf was killed Dec. 12, 2018.
Lensgraf showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict of guilty of murder in the first degree. He had barely moved during the four-day trial and remained staring forward as the jurors were polled. Sentencing will be at 9 a.m. March 6. First degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lensgraf was also ordered held without bond.
“We’re grateful for the jury’s service, but we are obviously disappointed with the outcome,” defense attorney Derek Jones said. “I assume we will be filing an appeal after sentencing. Other than that, I don’t have any comment.”
Prosecuting attorney Monty Platz, a member of the state attorney general’s office in Des Moines, had left before the verdict was reached due to the prediction of inclement weather.
At 3:33 a.m. Dec. 12, 2018, the Muscatine County Joint Communications received a call reporting a woman had been found stabbed to death at 2109 Breese Ave., Muscatine. Police and rescue personnel found Diana Lensgraf, 66, dead. It had been her birthday. About 15 minutes later, a clerk at a convenience store on Grandview Avenue reported a man with a bloody knife in the store. Officers responded and took Lensgraf into custody.
During the trial, Jones had focused on showing Lensgraf suffered from a mental illness that caused him to commit the murder. During closing arguments, Platz began with statement “he knew exactly what he was doing.”
Using a PowerPoint presentation, Platz walked the jury through the evidence given during the trial. He showed photos of Diana Lensgraf after the attack, the murder weapon — a combat knife with an 8-inch blade, — and of Lensgraf in custody. Platz also said Diana Lensgraf had kicked Lensgraf out of her house and had cut him off from a place to live, money and, by extension, drugs. He detailed the night of Dec. 12, 2018, saying Lensgraf had walked for over an hour from a homeless shelter to the house where Diana Lensgraf lived with her common-law husband, Lynn Bear. He had hidden a change of clothes along the way, Platz said, and wore a hoodie covering his face in case there were cameras. He also explained how Lensgraf killed Diana Lensgrar, and argued it was deliberate and premeditated.
Platz addressed the legal definition of criminal insanity. If that were the case, Lensgraf would not have realized he had done anything wrong, Platz argued, reminding the jury of Bear’s testimony in which Bear testified there had been no symptoms of mental illness. Since Lensgraf has been in jail, he has not been treated for any kind of mental illness, Platz said.
“Did he just magically get better?” Platz asked the jury.
During the defense’s closing arguments, Jones argued Lensgraf had been insane at the time of the killing. He said Lensgraf believed Diana Lensgraf was a witch who was casting evil spells on him and if he hadn’t killed her, he would have been forced to join a cult. He also said Lensgraf believed God told him to kill her.
Jones said Lensgraf asked the police after he was taken into custody to investigate several people he believed were witches. He had also given the police the password to his phone, believing there was evidence on it of an occult group.
