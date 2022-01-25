Muscatine man pleads not guilty to hit and run in school parking lot

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man pleaded not guilty to allegedly hitting a woman directing traffic with his car and leaving the scene. A trial is set for April 13.

According to court documents, Rudy Rada, 18, of Muscatine, waived his right to a speedy trial. A pretrial conference is 1:15 p.m. March 29 at the Muscatine County Courthouse. A jury trial has been scheduled. Rada remains free on a $5,000 bond.

Police allege that on Dec. 16, 2021, Rada was driving a car that struck a woman directing traffic at Muscatine High School, causing bodily injury. According to court documents, the victim is a reserve Muscatine County sheriff’s deputy. Rada is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police allege the victim, contracted by the school to direct traffic, had been struck while attempting to redirect Rada's vehicle, which was moving in an unauthorized direction.

Rada allegedly accelerated toward her, striking her with the driver’s side of his car and running over her foot. She was injured when she fell. The report alleges Rada left the scene, failing to stop and report the incident.