Muscatine man pleads not guilty to murder Chantz Stevens, former Wilton football standout

TIPTON – A Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Wilton teen during a party in July has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
According to court documents, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, has also waived his right to a speedy trial. In the written arraignment filed in Iowa District Court for Cedar County Serrano, represented by Miguel Puentes of the Davenport Public Defender’s Office, requested a conference to set a trial date. Serrano remains in the Cedar County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond.
Serrano faces charges of murder in the first degree and criminal mischief in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. The criminal mischief charge stems from damage done to a vehicle at the scene.
According to the police report, Serrano allegedly attended a party early Sunday, July 19 at 938 Quincy Avenue, Clarence in rural Cedar County. During the party, the documents say Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry resulting in about $1,000 damage. After keying the vehicle, Serrano was confronted by other party attendees and asked multiple times to leave. A physical altercation ensued between Serrano and another person. The altercation was broken up and the parties were separated. Serrano then made reference to a knife in his pocket and threatened to stab other individuals at the scene.
The record said Serrano was then involved in an altercation with Stevens, who was not the Camry's owner. When the altercation went to the ground, Serrano retrieved the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. An individual at the scene was able to get the knife away from Serrano. Serrano then made reference to going to his vehicle and getting a gun. Serrano’s associates were able to convince him to leave the area and travel to Muscatine.
Several people attempted to render first aid to Stevens, however the efforts were unsuccessful and Stevens “succumbed to his injuries.” The file said an autopsy is pending but there was no other apparent cause of death other than the two puncture wounds in Stevens’ abdomen.
Later that morning, Serrano posted to social media, making reference to being involved in a physical altercation and stabbing someone. In the post, Serrano has what appears to be dried blood on his person.
Serrano was located at a residence in Muscatine. The record says he admitted to law enforcement that he had been involved in an altercation during which he stabbed someone. A search warrant was executed on the residence he was found at and clothing consistent with those described by witnesses to the stabbing were seized.
