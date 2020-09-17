Muscatine man pleads not guilty to murder Chantz Stevens, former Wilton football standout

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TIPTON – A Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Wilton teen during a party in July has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to court documents, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, has also waived his right to a speedy trial. In the written arraignment filed in Iowa District Court for Cedar County Serrano, represented by Miguel Puentes of the Davenport Public Defender’s Office, requested a conference to set a trial date. Serrano remains in the Cedar County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond.

Serrano faces charges of murder in the first degree and criminal mischief in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. The criminal mischief charge stems from damage done to a vehicle at the scene.

According to the police report, Serrano allegedly attended a party early Sunday, July 19 at 938 Quincy Avenue, Clarence in rural Cedar County. During the party, the documents say Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry resulting in about $1,000 damage. After keying the vehicle, Serrano was confronted by other party attendees and asked multiple times to leave. A physical altercation ensued between Serrano and another person. The altercation was broken up and the parties were separated. Serrano then made reference to a knife in his pocket and threatened to stab other individuals at the scene.