A Muscatine man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Smith, 42, has pleaded not guilty and demanded a speedy trial.

According to a written arraignment filed in Muscatine County Court, Andre Brunnett Jones II, 20, acknowledged receiving a copy of the trial information. He faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Bond has not been given. Previous documents say he plans to claim self-defense in the case. The initial filings state no motive in the July 19 incident except that, according to the charges that Jones did “with malice aforethought kill Jeremy Smith by shooting him in the head with a firearm.”

According to the Muscatine Police Department, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call July 19 at about 12:37 p.m. reporting a shooting in apartment 305 at the Harrison Loft Apartments, 1716 Bandag Drive, in Muscatine. The arrest report lists it as Jones' address. Officers responded and found Smith deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses identified Jones as the suspect and police initiated a search. He had been sighted running away from the apartments in an unknown direction. Officers later located him at a residence at 1414 First Ave., where he surrendered without incident.