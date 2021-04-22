Muscatine man sentenced to 12 years in prison, but avoids terrorism charge

MUSCATINE – Two Muscatine men charged with terrorism after attempting to drive their car into the Muscatine Police Station have pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault on a police officer, an aggravated misdemeanor, as well as several other charges.

According to Muscatine County Attorney James Barry, Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, pleaded guilty to the amended charge, as well as second-degree criminal mischief, operation while intoxicated and criminal gang participation, and was sentenced by Muscatine County court to 12 years in prison. If he was convicted of a state terrorism charge, he would have faced up to 50 years in prison. He has also been ordered to pay restitution to the city.

Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, has also pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal gang participation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7. He faces a maximum of 12 years in prison. Restitution to the city is being requested.

According to police reports, surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows the two allegedly aim a vehicle at the building and jump out as the vehicle continues toward the building.