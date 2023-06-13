DAVID HOTLE
A Muscatine man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
According to court records, John Robert West, 48, was found guilty during a jury trial of sexual abuse in the third degree; lascivious acts with a child and false imprisonment. He was sentenced on Friday to 10 years each for the first two counts and one year for the third. The sentences are to be served consecutively to each other. The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale is the designated reception area.
West was arrested Jan. 25, 2022, for third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and false imprisonment. On June 28, 2022, after a further investigation, West was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony that can bring up to 25 years in prison. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony. False imprisonment is a serious misdemeanor.
Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department reported that during 2020, West committed several sex acts with a child under the age of 12. The exact location of the acts is unknown and took place throughout the United States while traveling in a commercially operated semitractor-trailer. The court record said the origin of the acts took place in the Muscatine County Attorney’s office's jurisdiction.
One charge said West committed a sex act on a child while inside a motel room. The charges also state he restricted the child’s freedom by deception. West was responsible for the temporary custody of the child, which was known to the child’s parent. It says West fabricated a reason to maintain custody beyond the agreed time, causing the child not to be returned to the parents. West also allegedly maintained possession of the child’s cellphone, restricting the child from having contact with the parent.
